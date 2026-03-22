Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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22.03.2026 18:59:00
Apple Stock Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done Since 2022. Should You Buy or Run?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been one of the most reliable winners in the stock market for a generation. The iPhone, which debuted in 2007, was a revolutionary product, offering a touchscreen and intuitive design that made products made by BlackBerry, Nokia, and Motorola seem obsolete.How good has Apple been? Had you invested a mere $1,000 in Apple stock at the beginning of 2007 and ridden the wave of the iPhone's dominance, you'd be sitting on a nest egg of more than $82,000. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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