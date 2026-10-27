Apple To Replace IPhone Duo Units Affected By Display Defects

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that it would replace iPhone Duo devices affected by display problems, just days after beginning shipments of its first foldable smartphone.

The company began delivering the devices last week, with strong demand leading to rapid sellouts of initial online orders and limited availability worldwide.

Photos and videos shared on social media over the weekend showed cracks and lines appearing on the inner screen near the central hinge, where the phone folds. Apple said affected devices typically develop the issue soon after purchase.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," Apple said in a statement.