Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.10.2026 07:09:36

Apple To Replace IPhone Duo Units Affected By Display Defects

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said that it would replace iPhone Duo devices affected by display problems, just days after beginning shipments of its first foldable smartphone.

The company began delivering the devices last week, with strong demand leading to rapid sellouts of initial online orders and limited availability worldwide.

Photos and videos shared on social media over the weekend showed cracks and lines appearing on the inner screen near the central hinge, where the phone folds. Apple said affected devices typically develop the issue soon after purchase.

"We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," Apple said in a statement.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

mehr Analysen
26.10.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.26 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.10.26 Apple Neutral UBS AG
19.10.26 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 306,80 -0,34% Apple Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut: Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich
Asiens Börsen weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen