Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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09.09.2026 20:42:04
Apple Unveils IPhone Duo, Its First Foldable IPhone
(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Wednesday unveiled iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, introducing a new design with a 7.6-inch inner display, the latest A20 Pro chip, and software customized for a larger, flexible screen.
iPhone Duo will be available in Star White and Night Sky, starting at $1,999 for 256GB. Pre-orders begin October 16, with availability from October 23 in more than 70 countries.
When closed, iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display, while opening the device reveals a 7.6-inch inner display that is 50% larger than the screen on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Both displays support ProMotion, Always On and up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness. Apple Pencil support is also planned for later this year.
"iPhone Duo is the most transformational change to iPhone since the original. With an entirely new design and intuitive experiences, it shows what's possible when hardware and software are engineered together and redefines what it means to use a foldable phone," said John Ternus, Apple's CEO. "With the largest display ever on iPhone that still fits easily in your pocket, combined with the power of A20 Pro, iPhone Duo helps you stay more immersed and productive wherever you go, whether you're enjoying content, multitasking across apps, or gaming."
The device features a 48MP Fusion Main camera and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. Its foldable design enables features including Smart Take, which uses on-device AI to automatically capture photos when subjects are ready, as well as Duo Preview and higher-resolution selfies using the rear cameras. The phone supports 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.
Powered by A20 Pro, iPhone Duo delivers up to 35% better sustained performance than iPhone 17 Pro. Its dual-battery system provides up to 31 hours of inner-display video playback and 44 hours using the outer display.
The tech giant also launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside iPhone Duo, expanding its latest premium iPhone lineup.
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|12:42
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:00
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:42
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07:00
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:00
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.09.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.08.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.07.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.26
|Apple Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12:42
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.09.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.08.26
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Apple Inc.
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