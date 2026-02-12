Applied Materials Aktie

Applied Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 22:10:43

Applied Materials Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $7.01 billion from $7.16 billion last year.

Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $7.01 Bln vs. $7.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.64 To $ 2.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 7.650 B To $ 8.150 B

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Applied Materials Inc.

mehr Nachrichten