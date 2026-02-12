Applied Materials Aktie
WKN: 865177 / ISIN: US0382221051
|
12.02.2026 22:10:43
Applied Materials Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $1.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Applied Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to $7.01 billion from $7.16 billion last year.
Applied Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $7.01 Bln vs. $7.16 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.64 To $ 2.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 7.650 B To $ 8.150 B
