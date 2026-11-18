As the race for dominance in artificial intelligence intensifies, choosing the right infrastructure provider is critical. Should you invest in equipment giant Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) or connectivity specialist Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)?

Applied Materials supplies the tools that actually build the chips, making it a foundational player in the semiconductor ecosystem. Marvell designs the custom chips and networking components that move data between servers. Comparing these two reveals different ways to play the ongoing shift toward high-performance computing and massive data center expansion.

Applied Materials sells materials engineering solutions used to produce nearly every new chip and advanced display in the world. It serves a concentrated customer base of logic, foundry, and memory manufacturers, including giants like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). Two specific customers accounted for approximately 19% and 15% of net revenue, respectively. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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