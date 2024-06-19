AstroNova Names Thomas DeByle CFO, Replacing David Smith

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT), a provider of data visualization technologies, announced Wednesday the appointment of Thomas DeByle as its new chief financial officer, replacing David Smith, who has retired.

DeByle holds more than 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles both in the United States as well as in Europe. He has been chief financial officer for publicly held companies NN, Inc. and Standex International Corp., as well as privately held Plastic Industries, Inc.

He also has held senior finance roles at Doosan Infracore, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King International, Enerpac and Johnson Controls.

DeByle currently serves on the board of directors of Good Foods Group, LLC and was previously on the board of Chase Corp. until its acquisition last year.

Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tom to AstroNova as we focus on profitably growing our company for the long term. With our recent acquisition of MTEX that broadened our international footprint, we expect to leverage Tom's experience in global transformation in financial strategy, operations and governance to drive increased growth..."