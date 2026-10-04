Automatic Data Processing Aktie

Automatic Data Processing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850347 / ISIN: US0530151036

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04.10.2026 20:38:12

Automatic Data Processing vs. Lumentum: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh steady dividend payers against high growth opportunities. Should you prioritize the stability of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) or the aggressive expansion seen at Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) for your 2026 portfolio?

Automatic Data Processing provides critical human resources software for millions of workers, while Lumentum manufactures essential optical components for the artificial intelligence and telecommunications industries. These companies represent different risk profiles, with one offering a mature service model and the other targeting high-growth technological infrastructure.

Automatic Data Processing provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll services to more than 1.1 million clients globally. The company holds a dominant market position, paying over 42 million workers across 140 different countries and territories. Its revenue is highly diversified, as no single client or group of affiliated clients accounts for more than 2% of annual consolidated revenues.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Automatic Data Processing Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs 69 775,00 -2,34% Automatic Data Processing Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.5 Shs
Automatic Data Processing Inc. 230,80 0,85% Automatic Data Processing Inc.
Lumentum Holdings Inc 972,10 1,02% Lumentum Holdings Inc

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