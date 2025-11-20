Avolta Aktie

Avolta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 06:30:13

Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport, strengthens North American growth strategy

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport, strengthens North American growth strategy

20.11.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), a key hub serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The new contracts will add over 700m2 of retail and dining space in the new 14-gate Concourse E, scheduled to open in late 2026.

Avolta’s Hudson will open five new locations, introducing a lineup of locally inspired stores exclusive to the airport and showcasing local businesses. A hybrid concept will blend travel retail and food & beverage, offering travelers convenience while optimizing their time with shopping moments. A collection of automated retail points will provide 24-hour dining options from popular U.S. brands, supporting an on-demand passenger experience.

Complementing the retail offering, Avolta’s HMSHost will introduce local and award-winning craft spirit company MurLarkey Distilled Spirits through a new bar and restaurant, reinforcing the company’s strategy to integrate premium local brands to drive differentiation and growth. 

“With Concourse E, we have the opportunity to reimagine what the passenger experience at Dulles International can be. We’ve crafted a travel retail and F&B offering we are proud of — one that puts the traveler at the center by creating a journey that is enjoyable and memorable,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We are pleased to partner with MWAA, Fraport USA, and passionate small business partners to realize this vision.”

“The new Concourse E will enhance the entire travel experience at Dulles International and is part of the multi-year Dulles Next airport construction program to accommodate future growth. This next-generation concourse represents our commitment to innovation, customer service and showcasing the best of the Washington region,” said Chryssa Westerlund, Airports Authority executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “We welcome the partnership with Avolta and Fraport USA that will bring travelers new travel retail and dining experiences that reflect the spirit of our community.”

Digital engagement will be a core component of the new shopping experience, leveraging in-store technology such as self-checkout, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2232994

 
End of News EQS News Service

2232994  20.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Avolta (ex Dufry) 45,84 0,66% Avolta (ex Dufry)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:44 Die Top-US-Titel der UBS: Ein Blick auf das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
18:12 NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Auf diese Aktien setzte die Deutsche Bank im dritten Quartal 2025
19.11.25 Soros strukturiert sein Depot neu: So investierte der Starinvestor im Q3 2025
18.11.25 Berkshire setzt auf Alphabet: Buffett räumt sein Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2025 um
16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen