Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
20.11.2025 06:30:13
Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport, strengthens North American growth strategy
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), a key hub serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The new contracts will add over 700m2 of retail and dining space in the new 14-gate Concourse E, scheduled to open in late 2026.
Avolta’s Hudson will open five new locations, introducing a lineup of locally inspired stores exclusive to the airport and showcasing local businesses. A hybrid concept will blend travel retail and food & beverage, offering travelers convenience while optimizing their time with shopping moments. A collection of automated retail points will provide 24-hour dining options from popular U.S. brands, supporting an on-demand passenger experience.
