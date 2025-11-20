Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport, strengthens North American growth strategy



20.11.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player, has been awarded two 10-year contracts at Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), a key hub serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The new contracts will add over 700m2 of retail and dining space in the new 14-gate Concourse E, scheduled to open in late 2026. Avolta’s Hudson will open five new locations, introducing a lineup of locally inspired stores exclusive to the airport and showcasing local businesses. A hybrid concept will blend travel retail and food & beverage, offering travelers convenience while optimizing their time with shopping moments. A collection of automated retail points will provide 24-hour dining options from popular U.S. brands, supporting an on-demand passenger experience.



Complementing the retail offering, Avolta’s HMSHost will introduce local and award-winning craft spirit company MurLarkey Distilled Spirits through a new bar and restaurant, reinforcing the company’s strategy to integrate premium local brands to drive differentiation and growth.



“With Concourse E, we have the opportunity to reimagine what the passenger experience at Dulles International can be. We’ve crafted a travel retail and F&B offering we are proud of — one that puts the traveler at the center by creating a journey that is enjoyable and memorable,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “We are pleased to partner with MWAA, Fraport USA, and passionate small business partners to realize this vision.”



“The new Concourse E will enhance the entire travel experience at Dulles International and is part of the multi-year Dulles Next airport construction program to accommodate future growth. This next-generation concourse represents our commitment to innovation, customer service and showcasing the best of the Washington region,” said Chryssa Westerlund, Airports Authority executive vice president and chief revenue officer. “We welcome the partnership with Avolta and Fraport USA that will bring travelers new travel retail and dining experiences that reflect the spirit of our community.”



Digital engagement will be a core component of the new shopping experience, leveraging in-store technology such as self-checkout, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions. For further information:



