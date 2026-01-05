Avolta Aktie

WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456

05.01.2026 06:30:13

Avolta completes 2025 Share Buyback Program

Avolta completes 2025 Share Buyback Program

05.01.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces today the successful completion of its up to CHF 200 million public share buyback program, which ran from January 27 to December 31, 2025.

Avolta repurchased 4,169,864 of its shares for a total purchase value of around CHF 171.5 million, at an average purchase price of CHF 41.02. In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback program, Avolta will cancel the shares repurchased. 

In order to reach the originally communicated maximum amount of CHF 200 million, Avolta will in addition cancel 691,478 treasury shares acquired prior to 2025. In total, Avolta will cancel 4,861,342 shares, representing around 3.32% of the currently registered share capital. 

The Board of Directors intends to utilize the capital band to cancel the shares. The cancellation is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

More information about the completed share buyback program can be found here.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2254076

 
End of News EQS News Service

2254076  05.01.2026 CET/CEST

