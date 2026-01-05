Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
05.01.2026 06:30:13
Avolta completes 2025 Share Buyback Program
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) announces today the successful completion of its up to CHF 200 million public share buyback program, which ran from January 27 to December 31, 2025.
Avolta repurchased 4,169,864 of its shares for a total purchase value of around CHF 171.5 million, at an average purchase price of CHF 41.02. In accordance with the purpose of the share buyback program, Avolta will cancel the shares repurchased.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2254076
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2254076 05.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Avolta (ex Dufry)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.26
|Avolta completes 2025 Share Buyback Program (EQS Group)
|
01.01.26
|SPI-Titel Avolta (ex Dufry)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Avolta (ex Dufry)-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.12.25
|SPI-Titel Avolta (ex Dufry)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Avolta (ex Dufry)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.12.25