Avolta secures major dining contract at Toronto Pearson

Avolta (SIX: AVOL) today announced it has secured a new 12-year contract with Toronto Pearson International (YYZ), Canada’s busiest airport. Expanding on its longstanding partnership, the agreement will see Avolta’s HMSHost transform the dining experience across more than 5,300 m2 (57,500 ft2) in Terminals 1 and 3, introducing some of the most beloved Canadian brands. The win further strengthens Avolta’s position in North America. Beginning in early 2026, the company will introduce a lineup of local favorites including Mary Brown’s Chicken, OEB Kitchen + Bar, and Libretto Slice Shop. HMSHost is also expanding its collaboration with award-winning Canadian chef Roger Mooking to launch a new F&B concept, following the success of his restaurant Twist by Roger Mooking in Terminal 1.



“This is an exciting evolution of a partnership between HMSHost and Toronto Pearson that began nearly 25 years ago,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. “Over the years of collaboration, we have created a world-class traveler experience at Toronto Pearson and now, together, we are raising the bar to usher in the future.”



“Airports are evolving into vibrant culinary destinations,” said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. “From full-service dining to convenient grab-and-go options, we’re excited to partner with HMSHost to bring fresh and diverse food experiences to our passengers as they travel through Toronto Pearson.”



The concessions refresh will also include revamped menus and enhanced digital engagement at longtime dining favorites among visitors to Toronto Pearson. Travelers will enjoy a better, seamless dining experience through technology like digital waitlists and self-order kiosks, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers can also access the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.



“Combined with our new restaurants and bars, these innovations will change the dining landscape as travelers know it,” said Johnson. “2026 will be a year that everyone will want to travel through Toronto Pearson, no matter their ultimate destination." For further information:



