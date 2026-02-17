Avolta Aktie
WKN: A0HMLM / ISIN: CH0023405456
|
17.02.2026 18:30:13
Avolta secures major dining contract at Toronto Pearson
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta (SIX: AVOL) today announced it has secured a new 12-year contract with Toronto Pearson International (YYZ), Canada’s busiest airport. Expanding on its longstanding partnership, the agreement will see Avolta’s HMSHost transform the dining experience across more than 5,300 m2 (57,500 ft2) in Terminals 1 and 3, introducing some of the most beloved Canadian brands. The win further strengthens Avolta’s position in North America.
Beginning in early 2026, the company will introduce a lineup of local favorites including Mary Brown’s Chicken, OEB Kitchen + Bar, and Libretto Slice Shop. HMSHost is also expanding its collaboration with award-winning Canadian chef Roger Mooking to launch a new F&B concept, following the success of his restaurant Twist by Roger Mooking in Terminal 1.
|
2277734 17.02.2026 CET/CEST
