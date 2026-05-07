Becton, Dickinson And Company Names Vitor Roque CFO

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX), a medical technology company, announced Thursday that it has appointed Vitor Roque as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 7.

Roque, who has served as interim CFO since December 2025, brings more than 25 years at BD across senior finance and operations roles.

He most recently served as senior vice president of finance and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis.

"Following a comprehensive search process, it was clear that Vitor is the right leader to serve as BD's next CFO, reflecting both his capabilities and the strength of our leadership pipeline," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of BD were gaining 1.71 percent, trading at $147.10, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 0.41 percent higher.