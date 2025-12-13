Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
13.12.2025 13:15:00
Better AI Infrastructure Stock: Nebius Group vs. Iren Limited
There are a few interesting ways to invest in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI), but one of my favorites right now is AI infrastructure. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has estimated that companies will spend $3 trillion to $4 trillion on AI infrastructure and data centers by 2030 -- and Huang has been right a lot more than he's been wrong.Chipmakers are plowing as much as they can into making more powerful chips, but there's also a growing need for data center capacity. Developers and companies are more likely to use cloud environments for AI training and inference because of the huge expense in buying, bundling, and powering chips.I invested in Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), a rising Dutch company that offers cloud infrastructure for AI environments. But the more I learn about Iren Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), the more I appreciate that business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebiusmehr Nachrichten
|
10.12.25
|Nebius debuts the Robotics & Physical AI Awards and Summit to support next-generation startups with $1.5 Million in compute credits (EQS Group)
|
08.12.25
|RTS-Titel Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25