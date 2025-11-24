Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
24.11.2025 20:00:03
Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
|
Nebius Group
Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
A registration link for the live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be made available at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.
About Nebius
Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the high-growth global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.
Nebius’s core business is an AI cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.
Nebius Group also has additional businesses that operate under their own distinctive brands:
The Group also holds equity stakes in other businesses including ClickHouse and Toloka.
More information can be found at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.
Contacts
Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com
Media Relations: media@nebius.com
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2235230 24-Nov-2025
