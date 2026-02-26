Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 01:33:00

Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Micron Technology vs. Sandisk

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) have been flying high in the market in 2026, registering gains of 46% and 169%, respectively, as of this writing.Both companies benefit from a common catalyst: booming memory demand from artificial intelligence (AI) applications, primarily in data centers. The demand for memory chips is so strong that manufacturers like Micron and Sandisk are unable to meet it, resulting in a sharp price increase. That's precisely why both companies are seeing a terrific surge in revenue and earnings.Investors, however, may be wondering which of these two AI stocks they should put their money into right now, especially given the healthy upside they already delivered this year. Let's try to find the answer to that question.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.

mehr Nachrichten