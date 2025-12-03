Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
|
03.12.2025 06:00:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nebius Group vs. Astera Labs
The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has dramatically boosted business for Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB). The former is a tech infrastructure specialist operating data centers to house AI. The latter sells components to build data centers.Both companies have enjoyed share price appreciation. Over the past 12 months through the week ending Nov. 28, Nebius stock has skyrocketed over 300%. Astera's shares rose 58% in that time, but that's still impressive performance.This pair of AI stocks could see further growth as the industry expands in the coming years. Even so, one appears to be a better investment over the other. Here's a look at Nebius and Astera to find out which.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nebiusmehr Nachrichten
|
01.12.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nebius-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (EQS Group)
|
24.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nebius-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|RTS-Papier Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Nebius von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Nebius veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.25
|Nebius AI Cloud arrives in UK with one of the country’s first advanced NVIDIA AI infrastructure deployments (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|Nebius launches Nebius Token Factory to deliver production AI inference at scale (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)