WKN DE: A40MRM / ISIN: US86800U3023

22.12.2025 23:05:00

Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Nebius vs. Super Micro Computer

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) represent two distinct investment options in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nebius provides cloud-based AI infrastructure services to companies with don't want to upgrade their on-premise servers. Super Micro Computer, more commonly known as Supermicro, builds those dedicated AI servers.Both of these stocks are volatile, but which one is the better long-term play on the AI market? Let's compare their business models, growth rates, and valuations to determine the differences.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
