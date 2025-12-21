Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
21.12.2025 19:10:00
Better Artificial Intelligence Stock: Palantir vs. Nvidia
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have helped investors take major steps along the path to wealth in recent years. Investors placed bets on the potential for this hot technology to revamp the way many things are done -- and as a result, supercharge the growth of companies.Two players in particular have attracted investors' attention, and they are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The former is a software company that's helping its customers harness the power of AI, and the latter is the world's leading AI chip designer. Both of these companies have seen earnings soar in recent years, and the stock prices have followed. Over the past three years, Palantir stock has jumped 2,400% and Nvidia has advanced more than 900%.Both of these tech companies are well-positioned to benefit as this AI story continues to unfold, making them great stocks to own. But which one is the best AI stock to buy now? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
