Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
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29.07.2026 19:30:00
Better Buy Amid the Tech Crown Shift : Apple vs. Nvidia
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are locked in a back-and-forth battle for the title of world's most valuable company, with both companies having market capitalizations of around $5 trillion. With their values fluctuating daily, the tech crown can shift rapidly between them.While being the most valuable company doesn't have any impact on how well their shares perform over the long haul, it's worth evaluating these two leading tech companies on their own merits to find out which one is the better buy. Here's what investors should know.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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