Okta Aktie

Okta für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DNKR / ISIN: US6792951054

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22.03.2026 03:21:00

Better Cybersecurity Stock: Okta vs. Zscaler

If you spend your workdays in front of a computer, there's a solid chance you're required to keep your company safe from bad actors through either Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) or Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Both cybersecurity businesses are pure-play leaders in a growing market. They technically serve different niches, but which one is the stronger long-term investment?At the beginning of March, Okta released its full results for the 2026 fiscal year. The cybersecurity company saw a 12% year-over-year increase in revenue. Subscriptions reached nearly $3 billion. Okta also turned operating income from a net loss to a net gain in its latest fiscal year. Okta's guidance for 2027 is solid, but it shows a declining growth rate, with only 9% revenue growth expected in the coming year. Where remaining performance obligations (RPOs) grew 15% in fiscal 2026, Okta expects that growth to slow to 10% in fiscal 2027. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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