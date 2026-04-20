Abbott Laboratories Aktie
WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000
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20.04.2026 22:21:33
Better Medical Device Stock Right Now: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) are two leading medical device companies that compete against one another in the market for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. They are the leaders in this niche, which has grown steadily over the past decade. Even so, Abbott Laboratories and Dexcom have underperformed broader equities in the past five years. However, given the massive opportunities available in the CGM market, they could bounce back and deliver much better returns from here on out. Which one is likely to outperform the other? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Abbott Laboratories stated several years ago that only 1% of the world's diabetics use CGM. That statistic highlights the massive opportunity ahead. Even if adoption has grown since then, the CGM market likely hasn't peaked yet. Abbott's CGM business features its famous FreeStyle Libre franchise, as well as the Libre Rio and the Lingo, which are newer, over-the-counter products Abbott Laboratories launched to expand its market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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