WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

20.02.2026 22:33:00

Better Software Stock: Palantir vs. BigBear.ai

While computing needs sophisticated hardware and solid infrastructure to support it, it's all just a pile of circuits and wiring without the software to make it operate. Leading software companies can be massively profitable investments, as they develop products that companies need.Two software companies working in the government space are Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI). But while Palantir has enjoyed a massive growth window, BigBear.ai is struggling to gain traction.Which of these is the better investment for the next several years?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
