Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
09.01.2026 14:36:00
Beyond the Hype: 5 Reasons Quantum Computing Stocks IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum Can Crash in 2026
Although artificial intelligence has been the most front-and-center trend on Wall Street, it's arguably taken a back seat to the hype surrounding quantum computing stocks over the last year. Since Oct. 1, 2024, shares of pure-play stocks IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) have skyrocketed by 521%, 3,270%, 3,290%, and 1,790%, respectively.Using specialized quantum computers to solve complex problems that classical computers can't tackle is a technological leap forward that analysts at Boston Consulting Group believe will add up to $850 billion to global gross domestic product by 2040. This sky-high addressable market, coupled with IonQ and Rigetti Computing landing several members of the "Magnificent Seven" as customers, has sparked jaw-dropping returns in quantum computing stocks.But when things seem too good to be true on Wall Street, they often are. Although IonQ, Rigetti, D-Wave, and Quantum Computing Inc. have been the hottest thing since sliced bread, looking beyond the hype reveals five (predominantly historical) reasons these quantum computing stocks can crash in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rigetti Computing Inc Registered Shs
|
28.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Rigetti Computing zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)