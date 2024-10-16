|
16.10.2024 11:06:00
Billionaire Steven Cohen Sold 87% of Point72's Stake in Nvidia and Is Piling Into This Supercharged Stock-Split Stock
Investors are never at a loss for data on Wall Street. With thousands of publicly traded companies reporting their operating results every three months, and economic data rolling out with regularity, it can be easy for something important to slip through the cracks.On Aug. 14, arguably the most important data dump of the entire third quarter occurred -- and there's a possibility you missed it. This was the filing deadline for institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides an easy-to-understand snapshot of which stocks Wall Street's most-successful asset managers purchased and sold in the latest quarter (in this case, the June-ended quarter).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
