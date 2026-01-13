Biogen Aktie
WKN: 789617 / ISIN: US09062X1037
|
13.01.2026 04:13:13
Biogen Gains EU Approval For High-Dose SPINRAZA Regimen In SMA
(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for a high dose regimen of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) which is comprised of 50 mg/5 mL and 28 mg/5 mL doses for the treatment of 5q spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
5q SMA is the most common form of the disease and represents approximately 95% of all SMA cases. The SPINRAZA European Union marketing authorization has been updated to include the high dose regimen. The new high dose regimen comprises a more rapid loading phase, two 50 mg loading doses administered 14 days apart and 28 mg maintenance dose injections every four months thereafter. Individuals transitioning from the 12 mg dose will receive one 50 mg dose in place of their next 12 mg dose, followed by 28 mg maintenance doses every four months thereafter. SPINRAZA is for intrathecal use by lumbar puncture by health care professionals experienced in performing lumbar punctures.
The high dose regimen of SPINRAZA is also approved in Japan and is under review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a decision expected by April 3, 2026. Biogen is working with regulatory authorities around the world to progress this additional dosing option for people living with SMA.
BIIB closed trading at $185.63, down $1.99 or 1.06% as of 4:00 PM EST. In overnight trading at 9:30 PM EST, the stock slipped further to $185.20, representing a decline of $0.43 or 0.23%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biogen Inc
|
12.01.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Am Mittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Biogen-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Biogen-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
05.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Biogen-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Biogen-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Biogen-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Biogen-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
22.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Biogen-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Biogen-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16.12.25
|Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Biogen Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Biogen Inc
|158,85
|-1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Wall Street schließlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.