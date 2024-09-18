18.09.2024 16:26:28

BioMarin's CANOPY Trial Shows Positive Data About Voxzogo In Children With Achondroplasia

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Wednesday announced positive data from the CANOPY clinical program evaluating Voxzogo in children with achondroplasia, a rare genetic skeletal condition, and other similar conditions.

The results revealed that children with achondroplasia treated with the prescription medicine experienced meaningful improvements beyond height, such as in health-related quality of life, and increased bone length while maintaining bone strength.

Also, additional results from investigator-led study noted sustained growth gains in children with hypochondroplasia, noonan syndrome and genetic variants associated with idiopathic short stature.

Currently, BioMarin's stock is trading at $71.47, up 1.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.mehr Nachrichten