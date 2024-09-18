BioMarin's CANOPY Trial Shows Positive Data About Voxzogo In Children With Achondroplasia

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), Wednesday announced positive data from the CANOPY clinical program evaluating Voxzogo in children with achondroplasia, a rare genetic skeletal condition, and other similar conditions.

The results revealed that children with achondroplasia treated with the prescription medicine experienced meaningful improvements beyond height, such as in health-related quality of life, and increased bone length while maintaining bone strength.

Also, additional results from investigator-led study noted sustained growth gains in children with hypochondroplasia, noonan syndrome and genetic variants associated with idiopathic short stature.

Currently, BioMarin's stock is trading at $71.47, up 1.26 percent on the Nasdaq.