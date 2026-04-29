Blackbaud Inc Q1 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $31.14 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $4.32 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Blackbaud Inc reported adjusted earnings of $52.63 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $281.14 million from $269.93 million last year.

Blackbaud Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.14 Mln. vs. $4.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $281.14 Mln vs. $269.93 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.15 To $ 5.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.173 B To $ 1.179 B