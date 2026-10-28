Boston Scientific Aktie
WKN: 884113 / ISIN: US1011371077
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28.10.2026 11:51:50
Boston Scientific Again Trims FY26 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) provided its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter, and trimmed its full-year 2026 outlook.
For the fourth quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings in a range of $0.77 to $0.79 per share on net sales and organic net sales decline of 3 to 1 percent.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.16 to $3.18 per share on net sales growth of about 4.25 percent, with organic net sales growth of about 3.75 percent.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.32 per share on net sales growth of about 5.5 to 6.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of 5 to 6 percent.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, BSX is trading on the NYSE at $43.91, down $1.17 or 2.59 percent.
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