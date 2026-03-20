Box Aktie
WKN DE: A110YG / ISIN: US10316T1043
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20.03.2026 07:15:13
Box Expands Share Buyback Program By $500 Mln
(RTTNews) - Box, Inc. (BOX), an intelligent content cloud company, on Thursday said its board authorized an expansion of its share repurchase program.
The company may buyback up to an additional $500 million of its Class A common stock.
The expanded authorization runs through September 30, 2027.
The move follows continued profitable growth and reflects the company's capital allocation strategy aimed at enhancing shareholder value.
Box Inc. closed the regular trading session on March 19, 2026, at $23.86, and down $0.78 or 3.17%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $24.11, gaining $0.25 or 1.05%, as of 7:59 PM EDT.
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