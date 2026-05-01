Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P Partnership Units Restricted Aktie
WKN DE: A1JQFZ / ISIN: BMG162581083
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01.05.2026 14:11:33
Brookfield Renewable Partners Q1 FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-UN.TO, BEP) reported first quarter Funds From Operations or FFO of $375 million compared to $315 million, last year. FFO per unit was $0.55 compared to $0.48.
The company reported a first quarter net loss attributable to Unitholders of $229 million compared to a loss of $197 million, prior year. Loss per LP unit was $0.40 compared to a loss of $0.35. Revenues declined to $1.51 billion from $1.58 billion.
The next quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.392 per LP unit, is payable on June 30, 2026 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on May 29, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are up 3.20 percent to $34.19.
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