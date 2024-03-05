|
05.03.2024 06:00:21
BUSINESS YEAR 2023
|
Forbo Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
MEDIA RELEASE
Slight decline in net sales in local currencies – operating profit impacted by lower demand and adverse currency effects – double-digit EBIT margin – Group profit slightly higher than previous year – significantly increased free cash flow – dividend CHF 25 per share
Baar, March 5, 2024
After the first glimmers of hope in a challenging market environment and a slight recovery in the first half of the year, the geopolitical and macroeconomic situation deteriorated increasingly from the third quarter onwards. As a result, Forbo also experienced a slowdown in market momentum and a resulting decline in demand, which intensified in the fourth quarter and was reflected in lower volumes. In addition, the year was characterized by significant adverse currency effects on net sales and earnings.
Forbo implemented targeted measures to improve profitability and efficiency and further operational improvements. Our operating structures were adapted to the lower volumes, inventories were reduced, and the necessary sales price increases were implemented. These measures compensated for the increased personnel cost due to Inflation and the continuing high energy cost. Overall, Forbo achieved a significantly higher cash generation.
Translating local results into the corporate currency resulted in significant currency losses on net sales (CHF 80 million) and EBIT (CHF 10 million).
Significant decline in demand from third quarter 2023 onwards
Forbo's customers' investment activity slowed noticeably due to increasing global uncertainties. This development was evident in both divisions and across all regions.
Operating profit impacted by lower demand and adverse currency effects
The partial decline in raw material prices in the second half of the year had only a minor impact on profitability for the entire year.
Group profit slightly higher than previous year
Performance of the divisions
The Forbo Movement Systems division generated net sales of CHF 378.7 million in the year under review (previous year: CHF 415.2 million), which was equivalent to a decrease of 2.6% year-on-year in local currencies. The very negative currency effects led to a decline of 8.8% in the corporate currency. In local currencies, the sales development was as follows: Europe –2.9%, Americas –9.0%, and Asia/Pacific +6.6%.
Solid balance sheet
The equity ratio is very solid and has increased to 61.4% (previous year: 57.3%). Undiluted earnings per share reflect the slight improvement in earnings and increased by 1.1% to CHF 72.55 (previous year: CHF 71.76).
Ongoing reduction of CO2 footprint
Information and proposals to the Ordinary General Meeting
The Board of Directors will propose Jörg Kampmeyer and Bernhard Merki for election to the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting. Bernhard Merki has worked as an entrepreneur since 2019 and is a professional and independent board member with seats in various national and international companies. Jörg Kampmeyer is a managing partner of Gebr. Knauf KG, one of the world's largest producers of building materials.
In Bernhard Merki, Forbo has gained a Board member with extensive industrial experience in both of Forbo's divisions. With Jörg Kampmeyer, the company has gained an excellent executive leader with expertise in the global supply of construction materials and in marketing and digitalization.
Based on the substantial increase in free cash flow and the solid equity base, the Board of Directors will propose to the Ordinary General Meeting a dividend of CHF 25 per share (previous year: CHF 23 per share), representing an increase of 9% and a payout ratio of 34%.
Priorities for 2024
Outlook for 2024
However, the company is well prepared to face the currently very challenging market environment with a solid financial foundation that is both sound and without debts, a proven strategy, and leading market positions. Thanks to its targeted investments and strategic initiatives, Forbo will strengthen its competitiveness and create the base to take full advantage of increasing demand.
Provided the geopolitical and economic environment does not change significantly, Forbo expects net sales and Group profit to grow in local currencies. With foreign exchange rates at current levels, Forbo expects net sales of around CHF 1.2 billion and Group profit of up to CHF 110 million.
Please find further information in the 2023 Annual Report published online this morning:
Forbo is a leading producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as belts for power transmission and lightweight conveyor technology. The sustainable manufacture of environmentally friendly products has long been an integral part of the strategy. Forbo’s linoleum floor coverings are made from natural raw materials. It is biodegradable and carbon negative (cradle to gate), without offsetting. For its manufacture of heterogenous vinyl floor coverings, Forbo uses the latest generation of phthalate-free plasticizers. As a proportion of total product weight, textile floor coverings also contain up to 45% recycled materials. The BioBelt is a conveyor belt consisting of at least 20% renewable raw materials. The AmpMiser conveyor belt allows savings in energy of up to 50%.
The company employs about 5,200 people and has an international network of 25 sites with production and distribution, 6 fabrication centers, and 47 sales organizations in a total of 39 countries around the world. The company is headquartered in Baar in the canton of Zug, Switzerland.
Contact person:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Forbo Holding AG
|Lindenstrasse 8
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 787 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 58 787 25 20
|E-mail:
|info@forbo.com
|Internet:
|www.forbo.com
|ISIN:
|CH0003541510
|Valor:
|354151
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1851147
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1851147 05-March-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Forbo International S.A. (N)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.03.24
|BUSINESS YEAR 2023 (EQS Group)
|
05.03.24
|GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2023 (EQS Group)
|
01.03.24
|SPI-Papier Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Forbo International von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
28.02.24
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI verliert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.24
|SPI-Titel Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Forbo International-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.24
|SPI-Wert Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Forbo International von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|SPI-Titel Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Forbo International-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.24
|SPI-Wert Forbo International-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Forbo International-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Forbo International S.A. (N)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Forbo International S.A. (N)
|1 542,00
|-0,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX stabil -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag wenig bewegt, während sich der deutsche Leitindex steigt. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag in Grün. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen.