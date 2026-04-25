Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
25.04.2026 21:03:00
Buy and Hold Forever? Here's How Nike and Lululemon Athletica Stack Up
You're in good company if you take a long-term approach to investing. After all, Warren Buffett, the famed Oracle of Omaha, stated that his favorite holding period is forever. Investment success doesn't just depend on holding stocks for a very long time, of course. You have to choose companies that have the right characteristics for long-term success. This includes businesses that have competitive advantages.Investors also need to understand the companies that they invest in. Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) have become well-known brands, which gives you a good starting place before conducting a deeper dive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
|
23.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones beendet den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Nike von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)