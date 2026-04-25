Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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25.04.2026 21:03:00

Buy and Hold Forever? Here's How Nike and Lululemon Athletica Stack Up

You're in good company if you take a long-term approach to investing. After all, Warren Buffett, the famed Oracle of Omaha, stated that his favorite holding period is forever. Investment success doesn't just depend on holding stocks for a very long time, of course. You have to choose companies that have the right characteristics for long-term success. This includes businesses that have competitive advantages.Investors also need to understand the companies that they invest in. Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) have become well-known brands, which gives you a good starting place before conducting a deeper dive.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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