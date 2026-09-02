Cairn Homes plc

€50 Million Share Buyback Programme

Dublin / London, 2 September 2026: Cairn Homes plc (‘Cairn’, ‘the Company’ or ’the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), today announces, following the release of its 2026 Interim Results earlier this morning, the commencement of a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares of up to €50 million.

The Company has entered into irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangements with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”) and Deutsche Bank AG (acting through its London branch) (“Deutsche Bank”) to repurchase ordinary shares on the Company’s behalf up to a maximum consideration of €50 million (the “Share Buyback Programme”).

The Share Buyback Programme will commence today, 2 September 2026, and may continue until 1 September 2027 subject to market conditions, the ongoing capital requirements of the business and termination provisions customary for arrangements of this nature. The maximum number of ordinary shares to be repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme is (i) initially 94,350,379 pursuant to the Company's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 30 April 2026 (the "2026 Repurchase Authority") and (ii) subject to shareholder approval, thereafter shall be determined by reference to, and in accordance with, the general authority to repurchase ordinary shares at the Company's 2027 AGM (or at an earlier EGM, as applicable) (the "2027 Repurchase Authority") and these may be repurchased on either Euronext Dublin or the London Stock Exchange. The purpose of the Share Buyback Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital. It is intended that the shares repurchased will be cancelled.

Goodbody and Deutsche Bank will make their trading decisions in relation to the Company's shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company and in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.

The Share Buyback Programme will be conducted (i) initially in accordance with the 2026 Repurchase Authority, and the continuation of the Share Buyback Programme will be contingent on the approval of the shareholders of the 2027 Repurchase Authority and (ii) within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (including as it forms part of the law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended or supplemented in the United Kingdom thereafter)) as well as the applicable laws and regulations of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

The Share Buyback Programme may be supplemented by the purchase of ordinary shares by way of block trades in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The maximum consideration payable by the Company under the Share Buyback Programme will be reduced by the corresponding amount of capital returned through block trades.

Details of any ordinary shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company following any repurchase. The Company confirms that currently it has no unpublished inside information.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Head of Investor Relations

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Conor Mulligan

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.