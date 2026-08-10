Cairn Homes Aktie
WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
10.08.2026 08:00:06
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 10 August 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|439046
|EQS News ID:
|2379380
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Cairn Homes PLC
|2,51
|1,21%