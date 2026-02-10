Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
10.02.2026 18:05:00
Can Micron Technology Stock Avoid a Future Collapse?
Even among artificial intelligence stocks, it's hard to find companies that can match the recent performance of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). The longtime provider of memory semiconductor chips has seen its stock quadruple over the past year, soaring to record levels. Record demand for memory chips from AI hyperscalers seeking to build out data center capacity has been the primary fuel for Micron's ascent, but other factors have played to Micron's advantage as well. The question now is how long the good times can last and what might happen when the music stops.Over the past couple of days, the two previous articles in this three-part series on Micron for the Voyager Portfolio have given investors context on the chipmaker's history and its recent financial performance. This final article closes with a look at whether Micron's growth is sustainable and what could happen with its stock price in the future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
