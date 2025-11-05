Palantir Aktie

Palantir

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

05.11.2025 19:44:00

Cathie Wood Just Sold Palantir and Bought $12 Million of This Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has made a name for herself as a growth-focused investor and helped deliver huge returns for exchange-traded funds (ETF) managed by her company when the market was in a bullish phase. Thanks to the explosive performance posted by Wood's company's funds, some investors pay close attention to the CEO's trading activity.Ark Invest notably sold 38,338 shares of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock on Nov. 3 -- the same day the artificial intelligence (AI) leader published its third-quarter results. Wood sold out of Palantir stock ahead of its Q3 release and subsequent valuation dip. While Ark Invest has reduced its Palantir holdings, it's been piling into Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) -- another company backed by tech founder and investor Peter Thiel.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
