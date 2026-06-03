Changes to the Board of Directors

Of the current Board members, Dr. Markus Wesnitzer, Nicolas Gross und David Schärli will not be standing for re-election upon the expiry of their terms of office. Instead, Frédéric Königsegg und Marc Zollinger will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 1 July 2026. Frédéric Königsegg is proposed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Yves Rossier is standing for re-election.

These changes are intended to increase efficiency and strengthen the board’s local property market expertise.

Mr. Königsegg studied economics at the University of St. Gallen, specializing in International Management. He earned his degree, Lic. oec. HSG, in 1997. He has nearly 30 years of experience in various leadership roles and committees within the Swiss real estate market. He has also gained extensive real estate expertise in German-speaking countries abroad, where he held senior and executive management positions at well-known companies. Throughout his diverse career, he has been responsible for a wide range of functions, including, as Chief Investment Officer, establishing a fund management company and overseeing investment management, development, investor relations, and acquisition activities. Since 2024, Frédéric Königsegg has been working at Port Real Estate Development AG. Port is a project developer focused on creating affordable housing for the Swiss middle class. In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Königsegg is responsible for the real estate division.

Mr. Zollinger studied law with a focus on construction and real estate law and further expanded his real estate expertise through an Executive Advanced Management Development Program in Real Estate & Real Estate Management at Harvard University in Cambridge. Between 2012 and 2019, he was primarily active in investment management and development, focusing on the acquisition, redevelopment, and value enhancement of office properties in prime locations in London and on the U.S. East Coast. In 2019, Marc Zollinger founded MZP Real Estate AG, a real estate investment company based in Zurich, which focuses on the management and development of its own property portfolio.

Dr. Markus Wesnitzer, Nicolas Gross, and David Schärli would like to thank the shareholders for their trust and confidence over the past years.

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