Charter Communications Q4 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), on Friday reported its net income declined in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to $1.33 billion from $1.47 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $10.34 versus $10.10 last year.

On average, 14 analysts had expected the company to report $9.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA slid 1.2 percent to $5.69 billion from $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year.

Income from operations declined to $3.26 billion from $3.39 billion in the prior year.

Revenue decreased 2.3 percent to $13.60 billion from $13.93 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Charter Communications is 5.73% higher at $202.50 on the Nasdaq.