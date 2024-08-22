|
22.08.2024 17:34:40
Charter, Paramount Launch Paramount+ Essential In Spectrum TV Select And Mi Plan Latino Packages
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Paramount Global (PARA) have entered into a new multi-year distribution agreement, which includes the addition of Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported variant of Paramount's streaming service, at no additional cost to all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages across the nation.
With this new agreement, Spectrum video customers are now granted access to an extensive library of content, with over 40,000 episodes of various shows and films, featuring popular original series and live sports broadcasts on CBS.
Tom Montemagno, EVP, said, "This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience with access to top-rated original content and live sports, but it also creates new distribution opportunities for Paramount and is a significant step towards building a healthier video ecosystem that benefits both our customers and the industry as a whole."
To access this new service, customers can utilize the Xumo Stream Box, a device designed to enhance streaming capabilities or any other device that supports the Paramount+ application.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)mehr Nachrichten
|
20.08.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Charter A-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Charter A von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel Charter A-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Charter A von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)
|306,25
|1,14%