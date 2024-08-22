22.08.2024 17:34:40

Charter, Paramount Launch Paramount+ Essential In Spectrum TV Select And Mi Plan Latino Packages

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and Paramount Global (PARA) have entered into a new multi-year distribution agreement, which includes the addition of Paramount+ Essential, the ad-supported variant of Paramount's streaming service, at no additional cost to all Spectrum TV Select and Mi Plan Latino packages across the nation.

With this new agreement, Spectrum video customers are now granted access to an extensive library of content, with over 40,000 episodes of various shows and films, featuring popular original series and live sports broadcasts on CBS.

Tom Montemagno, EVP, said, "This partnership not only enhances the viewing experience with access to top-rated original content and live sports, but it also creates new distribution opportunities for Paramount and is a significant step towards building a healthier video ecosystem that benefits both our customers and the industry as a whole."

To access this new service, customers can utilize the Xumo Stream Box, a device designed to enhance streaming capabilities or any other device that supports the Paramount+ application.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications) 306,25 1,14% Charter Inc (A) (Charter Communications)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag marginal höher notieren. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien finden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen