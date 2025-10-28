Check Point Software Aktie

Check Point Software

WKN: 901638 / ISIN: IL0010824113

28.10.2025 11:05:23

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $358.7 million, or $3.28 per share. This compares with $206.9 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $431.4 million or $3.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $677.5 million from $635.1 million last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $358.7 Mln. vs. $206.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.28 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $677.5 Mln vs. $635.1 Mln last year.

