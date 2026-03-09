China Telecom Concludes MWC 2026 with Outstanding Success



BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 March 2026 - From March 2 to 5, the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC) was grandly held in Barcelona, Spain. China Telecom attended the Congress with two high-profile keynote speeches, an immersive interactive exhibition booth, and a Low-Altitude Economy Launch Event, presenting a panoramic showcase of its strategic vision and innovative achievements in transforming into a key promoter in the AI era. Having also won multiple prestigious international awards in the telecommunications field, China Telecom earned wide attention and high recognition from international operators, ecosystem partners, and global media with its hard-core technological strength and open, collaborative spirit.



China Telecom MWC 2026

Two Keynote Speeches Set the Tone: Charting a New Vision for Transformation in the AI Era



On March 2, China Telecom President Liu Guiqing attended the Congress opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech entitled "The Transformation of a Large Telco to a Key Promoter in AI Era." Liu Guiqing stated that China Telecom is fully embracing AI and advancing its corporate strategy toward the "Cloudification, Digital Transformation and AI for Good" upgrade, consistently placing technological innovation at the core of its corporate strategy and driving the company's transformation from a traditional telecommunications operator into a technology-oriented enterprise.



At the Congress, Liu Guiqing put forward five key judgements on the direction of operator development in the AI era: First, 6G standard innovation and network deployment must fully account for the rapid development of AI. Second, cloud-network integration will play an ever greater role in the AI era. Third, AI security governance will become a mandatory topic for global operators, and is also a watershed defining the strength of operational and service capabilities in the intelligent era. Fourth, computing-power and electricity coordination capability will become the key to the sustainable development of intelligent computing infrastructure. Fifth, the flourishing development of AI applications requires operators to open up and cooperate with greater force.



On March 3, Liu Guiqing attended the World Broadband Association (WBBA) Broadband Development Congress and delivered a keynote speech entitled "From Connectivity to Intelligence: A New Era for Cloud-Network Broadband." Liu Guiqing noted that AI is fully advancing into the Agentic AI stage — characterized by autonomous execution and intelligent collaboration — heralding the dawn of an Agentic Internet. How to accurately seize the transformational opportunities driven by Agentic AI has become a shared challenge for telecommunications operators worldwide.



Liu Guiqing emphasized that China Telecom is willing to join hands with WBBA and all industry stakeholders, with Agentic AI as the core engine, to drive the iterative upgrade of new digital information infrastructure. Three proposals were put forward: First, to strengthen technological innovation in collaboration with WBBA, leading the transformation of new digital information infrastructure. Second, to deepen industrial cooperation through WBBA, expanding the value of new digital information infrastructure. Third, to leverage WBBA to bridge the global digital and intelligent divide, elevate the standard of global cloud-network services, lower the threshold for applying intelligent technologies, and ensure the dividends of Agentic AI development benefit a broader population.



Multiple Awards, Crowning Honours: International Recognition Sets a New Benchmark



On March 4, at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) — widely regarded as the "Oscars of the mobile communications industry" — China Telecom claimed an impressive haul of four accolades. The EasyOn 5G-A-RobotNet solution, developed jointly with ZTE, won the "Best Private Network Solution Award"; the direct-to-high-orbit satellite connectivity project for mobile phones, co-developed with Huawei, won the "Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution Award"; the "Green Pepper Programme" in Lancang County, Pu'er, jointly submitted with the YouCheng Foundation and Huawei, won the "Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People Award"; and the "5G-A Empowering a New Model of Wireless Concert Livestreaming" project, developed together with ZTE and other industry partners, won the "Best Event Activation Award." The multiple awards won underscore China Telecom's comprehensive strength across technological innovation, social responsibility, and commercial application.



During the Congress, the GSMA Foundry Awards Ceremony was held with great fanfare. Three innovative proposals jointly developed by China Telecom with Huawei and ZTE stood out from the competition, capturing a total of four awards across two categories of the Foundry Excellence Awards 2026 and the GSMA Foundry Innovation GLOMO Award. Specifically, the "Mobile Network for Thriving AI" project, developed jointly with Huawei, received the Intelligent Networks & AI-Driven Infrastructure Award under the GSMA Foundry Excellence Awards; the "5G-Advanced Facilitates Multi-Robot Collaboration" solution, co-developed with ZTE, won the GSMA Foundry "Enterprise Innovation & New Revenue Models" award; and the "Relieving the Pressure on Physicians" solution has claimed both the GSMA Foundry "Cross-Cutting Excellence" Award and the GSMA Foundry Innovation GLOMO Award, demonstrating China Telecom's globally leading capabilities in the convergence of 5G-A and AI technologies for industry applications.



One Exhibition Booth, One Launch Event: Co-Drawing a New Vision of Intelligence in the AI Era



During this year's MWC, China Telecom's exhibition booth was meticulously arranged under the theme "Embracing the Intelligent Era with New AI Infra." From the stunning debut of the Xirang 2.0 "Triless Three-Independence Architecture," to the "Xing Xiao Chen Intelligent Agent"'s multi-task intent understanding and central control capabilities; from the quantum infrastructure covering over 40 major cities across China, to the panoramic vision of a low-altitude intelligent network and satellite communications spanning "air, space, ground, and sea" — China Telecom showcased four major infrastructure pillars, namely "AI + Intelligent Cloud," "AI + Quantum," "AI + Low-Altitude," and "AI + Satellite Communications," outlining the foundation of the intelligent era with a forward-looking vision and attracting numerous senior executives and professionals from international operators for in-depth exchanges.



On March 2, China Telecom Unmanned Technology held a Low-Altitude Economy Launch Event, unveiling China Telecom's AI-powered "1+1+4+N" Low-Altitude Economy Capability System to the world. Leveraging key technologies including 5G-Advanced (5G-A), RedCap, millimeter-wave sensing, and Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC), China Telecom has built an intelligent connected network with deep integration of "connectivity, sensing, computing, and platform," forming a full-stack capability system covering low-altitude infrastructure, operational supervision, security protection, and intelligent operations. To date, the Capability System has been deployed in over 60 cities across China, generating more than 1,000 application scenarios, and has achieved application deployment in regions including West Africa, demonstrating mature large-scale rollout capabilities. The event also saw the launch of four digital platforms — Xingyun, Xingdun, Xingxun, and Xinghan — along with the "Tianqing" 5G-A RedCap Low-Altitude Module, delivering integrated and replicable system solutions to help low-altitude flight "fly safely and fly efficiently."



Throughout the four-day exhibition, technological depth and the warmth of everyday life blended perfectly at the China Telecom booth. This year, the booth featured a dedicated AI Live TechShow, where performers presented China Telecom's AI technologies and products woven into everyday life scenes in a lighthearted and entertaining way: the eSurf IntelliHub captured real-time footage of mischievous pets at home; the eSurf AI health & wellness companion robot precisely reminded users about their medication; the eSurf AI sports companion robot dog danced in time to the music... Every performance drew crowds of visitors who stopped to watch.



The "AI + Chinese Opera Face-Changing" interactive experience, powered by the Xingchen Large Model and image algorithms, allowed overseas visitors to instantly complete a Chinese opera costume transformation. Exquisite gifts given out on site — including Xing Xiao Chen magnetic snap figurines and panda blind box plushies — proved enormously popular with Congress attendees. This cross-language beauty of AI came with a very real sense of "something to take home," leaving everyone with wonderful memories.



During the exhibition, mainstream media, industry media, and overseas outlets provided comprehensive coverage of the China Telecom booth through livestreaming, exclusive interviews, articles, and other formats, sparking extensive attention and discussion, with related topics trending continuously. On March 3, well-known media hosts took up position at the China Telecom booth and launched a global "Exhibition Exploration" livestream, offering tens of millions of online viewers an immersive, first-person experience of the cutting-edge technologies, igniting wave after wave of online buzz. China Telecom's AI products and technological capabilities successfully achieved breakthrough viral reach well beyond the industry.



This MWC 2026 journey was not only a vivid demonstration of China Telecom's transformation into a key promoter in the AI era, but also a profound dialogue with global partners on technology and development. Standing at the forefront of the intelligent era, China Telecom will continue to deepen its "Cloudification, Digital Transformation and AI for Good" strategy, responding to the questions of the times with forward-looking technological innovation, and moving forward hand in hand with partners in an open and mutually beneficial spirit, jointly ushering in a brighter new era of AI.

