Cicor Technologies Aktie
WKN: 913744 / ISIN: CH0008702190
|
28.10.2025 07:00:06
Cicor acquires two production sites from Valtronic, marking its entry into the US market
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Bronschhofen, 28 October 2025 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has signed an agreement to acquire two production sites from the Western Switzerland electronics supplier Valtronic on 27 October 2025. This move will strengthen Cicor's medical technology business, secure a strategic location in the USA and enable a much-needed expansion of capacity in Morocco.
Valtronic has over 40 years of experience in the development, industrialisation and manufacture of innovative medical and diagnostic devices, including active implants. In addition to its headquarters in Switzerland, Valtronic operates production facilities in Berrechid (Morocco) and Cleveland (OH, USA), which specialise in the production of medical technology products.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,400 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2218028
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2218028 28-Oct-2025 CET/CEST
