Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Cicor acquires two production sites from Valtronic, marking its entry into the US market



28-Oct-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Bronschhofen, 28 October 2025 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has signed an agreement to acquire two production sites from the Western Switzerland electronics supplier Valtronic on 27 October 2025. This move will strengthen Cicor's medical technology business, secure a strategic location in the USA and enable a much-needed expansion of capacity in Morocco. Valtronic has over 40 years of experience in the development, industrialisation and manufacture of innovative medical and diagnostic devices, including active implants. In addition to its headquarters in Switzerland, Valtronic operates production facilities in Berrechid (Morocco) and Cleveland (OH, USA), which specialise in the production of medical technology products.



As a result of the transaction, the Cicor Group will grow by around 220 employees and generate additional revenue of at least CHF 20 million, which could roughly double thanks to important new customers in the US business. The transaction will not have a significant impact on the Cicor Group’s balance sheet or the EBITDA margin.



Local production in the USA

The acquisition of Valtronic gives Cicor its first location in the US, a facility in a very good condition with a strong local management and with the capacity to handle orders well over CHF 40 million. This move meets the needs of Cicor customers to produce in the USA. Setting up its own factory in the USA would have involved considerably higher investment and start-up costs for Cicor. The acquisition of the Cleveland site from Valtronic is therefore an attractive and quick solution from an economic perspective.



Capacity doubling in Morocco

Another advantage results from the acquisition of Valtronic’s site in Morocco, located in the same shared building with Éolane Morocco, acquired by Cicor in spring 2025. The integration will bring all facilities under one roof, doubling Cicor's capacity at an existing location. This will enable Cicor to meet the significantly increased demand next year from a major customer in the industrial technology sector, which was brought to Cicor with the acquisition of Éolane, without significant additional investment.



The transfer of the business to Cicor is expected to be completed in the next few weeks. Over the coming months, Cicor will press ahead with the integration of the two sites, harmonise technical interfaces, optimise processes and exploit the full potential. The acquisition consolidates Cicor's strategic positioning as a leading provider of electronic solutions in demanding end markets, now also in North America. Contact

Cicor Management AG

Gebenloostrasse 15

CH-9552 Bronschhofen

Media Relations

Phone +41 71 913 73 00

Email: media@cicor.com

Investor Relations

Phone +41 71 913 73 00

Email: investor@cicor.com The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 4,400 employees in 13 countries are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.

End of Inside Information