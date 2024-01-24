|
24.01.2024 07:00:14
Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of STS Defence Limited and expands its presence in the UK high-end electronics market
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Bronschhofen, January 24, 2024 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has successfully closed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the UK based STS Defence Limited (STS Defence) announced in October 2023.
Cicor is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturers of high-reliability electronics for medical, industrial and aerospace & defence applications. With STS Defence, Cicor has acquired an industry-leading provider of sustainment, support and modernization solutions for mission-critical electronics and communications systems in the aerospace & defence sector. STS Defence has earned an outstanding decades-long reputation for solving complex technical challenges. The UK-based company is recognized as a specialist in the design, manufacture and assembly of equipment and systems, as well as their integration and maintenance throughout the life cycle. STS Defence employs around 150 people in the south of the UK.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,650 employees at 16 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1818045
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1818045 24.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cicor Technologies Ltd.
|47,75
|-8,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.