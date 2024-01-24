24.01.2024 07:00:14

Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of STS Defence Limited and expands its presence in the UK high-end electronics market

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Cicor successfully closes the acquisition of STS Defence Limited and expands its presence in the UK high-end electronics market

24.01.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Bronschhofen, January 24, 2024 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has successfully closed the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the UK based STS Defence Limited (STS Defence) announced in October 2023.

Cicor is one of Europe's fastest growing manufacturers of high-reliability electronics for medical, industrial and aerospace & defence applications. With STS Defence, Cicor has acquired an industry-leading provider of sustainment, support and modernization solutions for mission-critical electronics and communications systems in the aerospace & defence sector. STS Defence has earned an outstanding decades-long reputation for solving complex technical challenges. The UK-based company is recognized as a specialist in the design, manufacture and assembly of equipment and systems, as well as their integration and maintenance throughout the life cycle. STS Defence employs around 150 people in the south of the UK.

With Cicor, the management of STS Defence has found a partner to continue the successful growth of recent years in the UK aerospace and defence market. By combining the strengths of Axis Electronics, which was acquired in 2021, and STS Defence, Cicor is ideally positioned to implement the most demanding customer programs for its predominantly British customers.

Cicor is committed to continue providing superior engineering support and manufacturing services from the existing STS Defence site under the current management team. The continued operation and the integration of STS Defence employees into the Cicor Group will ensure continuity for the long-standing customer base. STS Defence generated sales of GBP 27.5 million in the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023 with strong operating margins.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland


Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,650 employees at 16 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1818045

 
End of News EQS News Service

1818045  24.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1818045&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cicor Technologies Ltd. 47,75 -8,35% Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen