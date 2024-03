Cintas Buys Paris Uniform Services

(RTTNews) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS), a business services company, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired Paris Uniform Services, a family-owned supplier of uniform and facility services.

The financial terms and other details of the transaction are not known.

Pennsylvania-based Paris Uniform Services was founded in 1978 as a subsidiary of Paris Cleaners.

Paris serviced customers in a four-state region, including Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, and West Virginia.