|
23.04.2024 15:00:52
City Holding Q1 Profit Rises Above Estimates
(RTTNews) - City Holding Company (CHCO), bank holding company, on Tuesday posted an improvement in net profit for the first-quarter, above analysts' expectations.
For the three-month period, the bank registered a net profit of $29.523 million or $1.97 per share, higher than $24.341 million or $1.63 per share, posted for the same period last year.
On average, six analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters had expected the lender to earn $1.86 per share, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Pre-tax earnings moved up to $36.655 million from $30.600 million in 2023.
Net interest income for the three-month period edged up to $54.43 million from last year's $53.46 million.
Total non-interest income, however, was slightly down to $17.948 million from $18.682 million a year ago.
Net loans stood at $4.069 billion, compared with last year's $3.871 billion.
Total deposits were $5.055 billion, lesser than $5.136 billion a year ago.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu City Holding Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu City Holding Co.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|City Holding Co.
|103,85
|0,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerMärkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.