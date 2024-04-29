Comcast Announces New Xfinity Military Discount Program and $1 Million Commitment to Military-Serving Nonprofits

Today, Comcast Corporation built on its long-standing commitment to veterans, service members, and their families with the introduction of several new initiatives. Timed with National Military Appreciation Month, the company unveiled "The Aviators,” an epic advertising campaign directed by Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow, launched a new Xfinity Military discount program, and committed to invest more than $1 million in nonprofits that serve the military community in 2024.

"For more than 60 years, Comcast has had a special relationship with the military community. We’re proud to reaffirm that commitment again today,” said Mona Dexter, Vice President, Comcast Military & Veterans Affairs. "From celebrating connectivity and service, to investing in the community, we’re proud to support our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families.”

"The Aviators” Ad Campaign:

Directed by Oscar Winner Kathryn Bigelow, of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the ad campaign, titled "The Aviators,” has the feel of a short film that honors our nation’s fearless airmen. It tells the story of a grandfather anticipating the weekend reunion with his fellow Navy shipmates. As he describes the group and the experience of flying an A-4 Skyhawk jet to his granddaughter (seen through moments of flashbacks to the era), she gets inspired to surprise the aging men with an experience they never thought they’d have: flying together again, thanks to the power of the advanced Xfinity network.

"It’s a real honor to work with our nation’s veterans,” says Bigelow in a behind-the-scenes documentary about the project, available on YouTube. "They’re special people, who’ve devoted their lives to our security. I feel like it’s my opportunity to give back.”

The ad reunites Bigelow with some of her key collaborators. Cinematography is by two-time Oscar winning DP Greig Fraser (Zero Dark Thirty, Dune, The Batman, Lion, and more). Sound design is by three-time Oscar winning sound designer Paul N.J. Ottoson (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, Fury, and more). It also features music from two-time Oscar winning composer Hans Zimmer (Dune, The Lion King, Inception, and more).

The cast features a group of real Vietnam veterans who flew the very same jets featured in the ad. Former Navy Commander Jack Gillett (call sign, "Razor”), former Navy Lieutenant Jim Lloyd (call sign, "Zeke”), and former Navy Lieutenant Bill Moir (call sign, "Offender”) flew together as members of the Gunslingers Squadron on the USS Saratoga. The production was their first in-person reunion in 16 years. Major (Ret.) Elester Latham (call sign "Hollywood”), a former Air Force pilot, completes the veterans group.

New Xfinity Military Offer and NBCUniversal Discounts – More Than $700 in Savings:

Also today, Comcast introduced a portfolio of new Xfinity Military discounts and dedicated offerings to ensure veterans, service members, and military spouses and their dependents stay connected with confidence to the Xfinity network’s unmatched speed and reliability, including:

A $180 Visa Gift Card for new and existing Military customers that can be applied to their choice of Xfinity services (equivalent to $15 a month per year).

One free Xfinity Mobile line for a year (a $480 value – requires subscription to Xfinity Internet Service).

Automatic upgrade to become an Xfinity Diamond Rewards member (which is normally reserved for customers who have been with Xfinity for 14+ years) as a part of the Xfinity Rewards program. Enrollment in the program is free and Diamond benefits include: Free Peacock Premium (a $60 annual value), with access to 80,000+ hours of the best in TV, including the latest hits from NBC & Bravo, hundreds of hit movies like Oppenheimer , The Holdovers , and Trolls , plus LIVE sports including Sunday Night Football and Premier League. Access to great entertainment with $1 movie nights, exclusive tickets to premiere movie events, exclusive streaming events with NBCU talent, and more. A wide variety of digital discounts to sites like the NBC Store and Bravo.com, tickets to local sporting events, giveaways, gift cards, sweepstakes, and more.

The military community can also continue to enjoy unique streaming experiences, specially priced park tickets, vacation packages, and discounted resort stays at Universal Destinations & Experiences.

We will continue to update details at www.xfinity.com/military and our military community should be on the look out for even more offerings in the future.

Investments in the Military Community:

Throughout 2024, Comcast will support several military-serving nonprofits advancing digital equity with grants totaling more than $1 million. The investments, which will focus on digital skill-building programs, entrepreneurship, and providing computers and free WiFi connectivity, are part of Project UP, the company’s $1 billion, comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. Some of these organizations include:

NPower – Comcast’s support provides free tech training for nearly 500 active-duty service members transitioning out of the military, as well as military spouses, job placement services, and advanced Cybersecurity and Cloud skills training programs.

Our Community Salutes – Through this partnership, 3,000 high-school graduate enlistees and their families will learn more about and receive connectivity offers and digital equity resources.

Wounded Warrior Project – Funding will enable digital navigator training to ensure more veterans can access their hard-earned health benefits online, as well as find career resources.

Hesperus – Comcast will donate laptops to Native American veterans who are participating in the Entrepreneurship Veteran Bootcamp, a unique program that offers cutting-edge, experiential training in entrepreneurship and small business management to Native American Veterans in New Mexico and the Southwest Region of the United States.

United Service Organizations (USO) – Together, Comcast and the USO will raise awareness about Xfinity’s connectivity solutions on military installations. Comcast will also support the USO’s efforts to provide e-gaming to active military members, which creates physical and digital gaming communities and events for service members to connect with each other and their families, whether they’re stateside or overseas.

"Through our partnership with Comcast, together we are helping to address critical training needs of service men and women who are making the transition to civilian life,” said Bertina Ceccarelli, Chief Executive Officer of NPower. "By being intentional about the needs of the military community, we can help make that shift more seamless and impactful for individuals and the companies that seek to hire them.”

Comcast and Xfinity have been recognized as one of the leading employers in the country of veterans and military spouses. In 2022, Military Times recognized Comcast NBCUniversal as the nation’s number one telecommunications company for veterans. Since 2015, the companies have also hired more than 21,000 veterans, National Guard and reserve service members, and military spouses. In addition, Comcast NBCUniversal has more than 9,000 employees in their Veterans Network ERG.

