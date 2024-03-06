Comcast Boosts Speeds for Millions of Xfinity Internet Customers

Today, millions of Xfinity Internet customers are waking up to faster speeds at no additional cost. As the need for data increases in ever-connected households, Xfinity is ensuring customers can stream, surf, and share on a network and service they can rely on today and in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304973662/en/

Comcast Speed Increase (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Streaming live sports, gaming, and other data-rich applications are driving Internet consumption to new heights,” said Emily Waldorf, Senior Vice President, Consumer Internet Services, Comcast. ”We have regularly increased speeds over the past two decades to provide customers with the connectivity they need to power their increasingly connected lives. And, with the potential that funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program will not be renewed, this year we have really leaned into boosting speeds for these customers so that they can take advantage of these new capabilities.”

Starting today, new and existing customers can take advantage of the following speed increases:

Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps

Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps

Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps

Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps

Faster Speeds, Cybersecurity Protection and Incredible WiFi

Today’s speed increases help to ensure that Xfinity has customers covered now and into the future. They are made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses across the country. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.

Fast speed is an important feature of a comprehensive connectivity experience that also combines this powerful network with sophisticated hardware and software to deliver incredible benefits to consumers:

99.99% Reliability – Fast Internet speeds won’t matter if you don’t have a reliable broadband connection. Xfinity has 99.99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before they even affect homes.

– Fast Internet speeds won’t matter if you don’t have a reliable broadband connection. Xfinity has 99.99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before they even affect homes. Cybersecurity – xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats.

– xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats. Next-Level WiFi – Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast’s network. Later this year, Comcast will introduce its latest gateway, the XB10, the first to incorporate unified DOCSIS 4.0, WiFi 7, and AI technologies. The XB10 will be capable of delivering symmetrical multi-gig speeds over WiFi and connect up to 300 devices. WiFi Boost Pods work with Xfinity gateways to extend WiFi coverage to hard-to-reach areas of the home. The latest WiFi extender, Storm-Ready WiFi, is Xfinity’s most powerful device to date and helps maintain a strong connection even if the power goes out. Visit an Xfinity store or visit Xfinity.com to learn more about Storm-Ready WiFi.

– Next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast’s network.

Keeping Customers Connected

The federal government recently announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program could end as early as April if it does not receive additional funding. The speed increases rolling out today will help to ensure those who may be affected by the end of ACP will continue to have access to fast, affordable, reliable Internet options.

Xfinity Promotional Offers – ACP participants who are existing Xfinity customers or new to Xfinity can take advantage of current promotional offers. Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about what offers may be available in their area. Teams are ready to work with customers to move them to a plan that fits their budget and connectivity needs if they will no longer be able to afford their current tier of service without the $30 ACP benefit.

– ACP participants who are existing Xfinity customers or new to Xfinity can take advantage of current promotional offers. Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about what offers may be available in their area. Teams are ready to work with customers to move them to a plan that fits their budget and connectivity needs if they will no longer be able to afford their current tier of service without the $30 ACP benefit. Internet Essentials – Xfinity customers benefitting from ACP are automatically eligible to enroll in Internet Essentials for as low as $9.95 a month or Internet Essentials Plus, which doubles the speed of traditional Internet Essentials for $29.95 per month. Both services provide fast and reliable home Internet with no credit checks or cancellation fees and come with equipment included.

To learn more about Xfinity’s Internet and connectivity solutions for customers, click here.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240304973662/en/