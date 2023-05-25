Comcast Bringing Internet Service Powered by the Xfinity 10G Network to Arcadia

Comcast is accelerating the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment and announced today that it is expanding the Xfinity 10G Network to Arcadia and surrounding areas in DeSoto County to reach more than 10,000 homes and businesses.

This expansion is not only bringing high-speed Internet services to some areas for the first time - but will do so on the broadband network that is being built to power the rapid rise in internet consumption today and in the future. Arcadia is the latest community in Florida to roll out these Xfinity 10G Network enhancements, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit internet options that can be delivered across Comcast’s existing networks with less cost.

Comcast expects to complete the network expansion by the end of the summer, making services available in the City of Arcadia, and parts of other areas in DeSoto County, including Nocatee and Lake Suzy. Residents should visit Xfinity.com/MyTown and enter their addresses to get additional details on services and when they will be available at their homes.

"Having access to high-speed Internet services will have a major positive impact on our residents and businesses in DeSoto County,” said Sondra Guffey, Economic Development Director for the DeSoto County Board of County Commissioners. "It will immediately connect our community to the vast resources that are available online and support our future economic growth and development.”

Comcast’s network and Internet experience are powering homes and businesses today and into the future:

Ultimate Capacity: Xfinity customers connect nearly 1 billion devices across the company's network annually. The Xfinity 10G Network with the next-generation Xfinity gateways deliver the most advanced WiFi technology carrying three times more bandwidth to power streaming, gaming, videoconferencing, and more, simultaneously.

Fastest Internet: More than a third of Xfinity Internet customers subscribe to gigabit speed products, and symmetrical gig speeds are planned to come to the first homes later this year.

Unprecedented Coverage: The latest Xfinity Gateway provides a more reliable connection throughout the home. Customers can get wall-to-wall WiFi coverage with a powerful Xfinity WiFi Boost Pod that extends coverage to hard-to-reach areas, with plans for an offering of increased support for in-home WiFi through a "boost guarantee" later this year.

Most Reliable Connection: Comcast is scaling the nation's largest and most reliable network – the Xfinity 10G Network – that passes 60 million homes and businesses and counting. The company plans to launch a new device that is "storm-ready" with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Ultra-Low Latency: The Xfinity 10G Network and the latest Xfinity Gateway are a powerful combination that deliver ultra-low latency for those moments when response times matter most like video games, a fast-growing category with Xfinity households averaging more than one gaming console per home.

Internet Essentials, Comcast’s signature digital equity initiative and the nation’s largest and most comprehensive broadband adoption program, will be offered locally as well. Internet Essentials provides in-home internet access for $9.95 for qualified households, plus multiple options to access online digital literacy and skills training. Qualified households may be eligible to have the cost of their monthly home Internet service paid for through the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP). For more information on Internet Essentials and the ACP, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1-855-8-INTERNET (1-855-846-8376).

"As a part of longstanding Comcast’s commitment to bridging the digital divide, we are always working to bring internet connectivity to new and underserved areas like Arcadia and DeSoto County,” said Javier Garcia, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast’s Florida Region. "Internet access is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world. You need to get online to search for employment and apply for jobs, to read critical news and information or even access telehealth applications. Comcast is proud to be making this investment in Arcadia and DeSoto County to support the community and local businesses now and into the future.”

For area businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses. For Comcast Business, interested customers should contact Field Sales Manager James Cimmino at 941-348-7681 or james_cimmino@comcast.com.

Visit Xfinity to learn more about Comcast’s products and services.

