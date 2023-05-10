Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks Expand Masergy Guardian Portfolio™ with New Managed SD-WAN Services Sales Route

Comcast Business, Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), and Exclusive Networks today announced the companies have teamed up to deliver a new distribution sales route and managed SD-WAN services for value-added resellers (VARs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The collaboration expands the Masergy Guardian Portfolio™, adding additional sales routes and helping resellers offer fully managed SD-WAN and security management services in more markets.

The Masergy Guardian Portfolio™ supports the reseller community with a combined offering that uniquely converges networking, security, and services – making it ideal for those without service operations, technical expertise, or SD-WAN certifications. The joint Comcast Business and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution will now be available to resellers through Exclusive Networks, a global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure. The combination of Comcast Business’ network and managed security services, Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, and Exclusive Networks’ global expertise, offers partners reliable, high-quality solutions, and multiple options to address the growing demand for remote work connectivity and security.

"Comcast Business is a future-ready company working to accommodate the unique needs of our partners,” said Bill Madison, Vice President of Global Channel Alliances. "By combining solutions tailored to resellers and distributors with our expanded sales routes, we are capitalizing on new opportunities, growing our portfolio and validating our Company’s position as a global leader in the managed services industry.”

The Masergy Guardian Portfolio™ allows VARs and MSPs to sell fully managed SD-WAN services (provided entirely by Comcast Business) and co-managed services (where the reseller or MSP is responsible for Tier 1 and Tier 2 client support). Benefits include:

Attractive Revenue Model with Great Sales Potential: Hardware margins, monthly recurring revenue, and simple add-ons provide greater upside potential.

Hardware margins, monthly recurring revenue, and simple add-ons provide greater upside potential. Service Expansion without the Need for Investment: Resellers can expand their support model without the overhead of more staff.

Resellers can expand their support model without the overhead of more staff. Client Loyalty and White-glove Service: Resellers can maintain Tier 1 & 2 client support to further foster client relationships.

Resellers can maintain Tier 1 & 2 client support to further foster client relationships. IT Services Made Easy: No complex technical certifications are required to sell the SD-WAN solution, and zero-touch implementation capabilities make it easy to install.

Together, Comcast Business, Fortinet and Exclusive Networks are providing a trusted digital network powered by an advanced technology portfolio – balanced across emerging and established market-leading vendors to deliver optimized cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions in the U.S.

"Our collaboration with Comcast Business and Fortinet gives Exclusive’s ecosystem of specialist cybersecurity partners a unique and differentiated market proposition,” explained Brian Vincik, SVP Americas at Exclusive Networks. "The combination of the Masergy Guardian Portfolio, Fortinet’s leading SD-WAN solution and Exclusive’s unique approach to services, helps partners address the increasing needs of customers, create new revenue streams and drive business growth.”

While many IT resellers and distributors want to shape their business around recurring revenue models, capitalizing on the demand for fully managed IT services isn’t always easy. But with the right partnerships, network operations, and security experts, Comcast Business, Fortinet, and Exclusive Networks are leading the way for high-quality connections.

"By providing Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN technology through the expert distribution routes of Exclusive Networks, we are opening new doors for our partners,” said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet. "Fortinet’s secure networking solutions, including Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, enable the seamless convergence of networking and security to give customers the safety, performance and trust they need to excel in today’s digital landscape and evolve towards a SASE architecture in the future.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a unique combination of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market, leveraging the technical know-how of our teams. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization. Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training, while capitalizing on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models.

At Exclusive Networks, we believe that everyone has the right to live in a safer digital world based on the most innovative technology. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510005111/en/