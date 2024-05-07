Comcast Business Boosts Internet Speeds for Customers Nationwide

Comcast Business today increased Internet speeds for customers, nationwide, at no additional cost. Comcast Business announced the introduction of its fastest Internet plans yet – Ultimate Speed for Business – with up to triple the speeds. Additionally, Comcast Business announced the roll-out of next-generation multi-gigabit symmetrical business Internet speeds, powered by Full Duplex technology, in select markets.

Ultimate Speed for Ultimate Business

Effective immediately, new, and existing Comcast Business customers can take advantage of the following speed plan increases:

Essential: 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps

50 Mbps to 150 Mbps Standard: 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps

100 Mbps to 300 Mbps Performance: 250 Mbps to 500 Mbps

250 Mbps to 500 Mbps Advanced: 500 Mbps to 800 Mbps

500 Mbps to 800 Mbps Upstream speeds have also been increased for the above, as well as for Comcast Business’s Gigabit Extra and 2 Gigabit plans

Comcast Business delivers the highest Internet speeds in more places for small businesses at affordable prices, backed with 24/7 support. Comcast Business also offers this service with unlimited data and the option to lease an all-in-one gateway enabling private business WiFi capable of delivering Gig speeds, a dynamic IP address, and Xfinity hotspot service. Customers can easily customize their plans with additional solutions such as advanced cybersecurity to better protect their connected devices and 4G LTE backup to help keep their business running when the unexpected strikes.

"For today’s businesses, a network that can’t keep up can mean missed opportunities and revenue. Comcast Business is committed to being the leading connectivity solutions provider for all businesses and is continually investing in and upgrading our network – making it faster, safer, smarter, and more reliable,” said Christian Nascimento, Vice President, Connectivity and Digital Experience, Comcast Business. "That’s why we’re introducing Ultimate Speed for Business – our fastest plans yet. We’re proud to increase download and upload speeds and offer our customers greater connectivity, value, and peace of mind.”

Next-Gen, Multi-Gig, Symmetrical Speeds

As part of its continued network evolution, Comcast Business is also introducing a new portfolio of multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet products for customers powered by DOCSIS 4.0. Comcast leverages a breakthrough network technology known as "Full Duplex” which utilizes the same network spectrum to dramatically increase upstream speeds without sacrificing downstream speeds.

Comcast Business has begun deployment of next-generation symmetrical Internet, powered by Full Duplex technology, to businesses in select areas of Atlanta, GA; Colorado Springs, CO; and Philadelphia, PA, and will continue to launch new markets throughout the country over the next few years.

Comcast Network Innovation

Today’s speed increases are made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses across the country. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.

The business services launch of DOCSIS 4.0 is the latest in a long line of world firsts that Comcast has spearheaded in the effort to implement DOCSIS 4.0. In April 2021, Comcast conducted the first-ever live test of Full Duplex DOCSIS and later that year tested the world’s first 10G connection all the way from the network to a modem. In 2022, Comcast conducted a world-first live trial and connected a business location in the Philadelphia region to its live network including a DOCSIS 4.0-enabled 10G node and multiple cable modems. In February 2023, the company marked another major milestone in the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment by announcing its latest Xfinity 10G upgrade launched to 10 million homes and businesses. And in December 2023, Comcast introduced the first residential customers in the world to next-generation Internet powered by DOCSIS 4.0 technology.

