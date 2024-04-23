Comcast Business Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Managed Detection and Response

Comcast Business today announced it has expanded its cybersecurity portfolio with the launch of its Comcast Business Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution. The solution combines an advanced security analytics platform and Security Operations Center (SOC) to help medium and large enterprise customers detect, analyze, and mitigate cyber threats in an ever-evolving and challenging threat landscape.

Managed Detection and Response is a cybersecurity service that combines technology and human expertise to perform cyber threat hunting, monitoring, and response. One of the primary benefits of MDR is that it helps rapidly identify and limit the impact of threats without the need for additional staff and resources.

Comcast Business MDR enables enterprise businesses to leverage Comcast Business’s expertise to maintain a robust security posture with a fully-managed, 24/7 cybersecurity service. By combining advanced technology, monitoring, compliance adherence, and Rapid7’s leading SecOps platform and expertise, the solution is designed to offer advanced threat detection and response capabilities to help protect businesses against evolving cyber threats.

"Today’s customers want a single provider to help manage security across their entire network, endpoint, server, cloud, and identity infrastructure. They need a partner to help mitigate security breaches, not just notify them of a problem,” said Shena Seneca Tharnish, Vice President, Secure Networking and Cybersecurity Solutions, Comcast Business. "Our MDR solution accomplishes this and unifies threat detection, analytics, and response into a seamless service – reducing the complexity and costs associated with cybersecurity management, while minimizing the impact of security incidents and providing analytics to help businesses with their compliance reporting obligations.”

Comcast Business MDR empowers businesses with a robust, managed cybersecurity posture, focused on advanced threat detection, adherence, and operational efficiency, all without the need to invest in and manage a traditional SOC.

24/7 Monitoring and Response – Around the clock monitoring and fast response to security incidents.

– Around the clock monitoring and fast response to security incidents. Advanced Threat Detection – AI and machine learning to identify and address known and emerging threats, like Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and zero-day exploits.

– AI and machine learning to identify and address known and emerging threats, like Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) and zero-day exploits. Expertise and resources – Security Operations Center (SOC) with security professionals with extensive knowledge and industry certifications.

– Security Operations Center (SOC) with security professionals with extensive knowledge and industry certifications. Fast Incident Response – 24/7 monitoring for quick and effective response to security incidents.

– 24/7 monitoring for quick and effective response to security incidents. Compliance – Reporting to help businesses with important documentation often requested for compliance audits.

